NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Lisa Deane lost her 23-year-old son, Joe Deane, to a pure fentanyl overdose on December 7.
Today, she and dozens of other concerned citizens demonstrated at Police Headquarter steps in New Haven.
Their goal is to rid New Haven of illegal drugs by bringing the drug supply and drug deals to an end.
A meeting was also held with Chief Campbell to discuss how their new shoreline organization may be of help to New Haven’s Police Dept.
“Whether it be K9 units, camera surveillance, drones, more money for boots on the ground,” Deane said. “Whatever they need, we’re going to be here.”
For more information about demand ZERO, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.