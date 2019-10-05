ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens came out on Saturday morning to donate old and unused electronics.
Channel 3 partnered up with Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union and Green Monster Recycling for their 6th annual free electronics recycling event.
Those who came out on Saturday morning said goodbye to their bulky TV’s, heavy computers, and items the younger crowd may wonder ‘what is that?’
Channel 3 chatted with Lynn Robinson who said many of these items served their purpose.
“The monitor things, what do you call those?” asked Robinson. “Sometimes you think these things they're going to come back and then they don't.”
Owner of Green Monster Recycling, Joe Galiastastos, reassured participants “most of it gets refurbished into new stuff, into new circuit boards, metal products get, everything gets reused somehow.”
Galiastratos said that all personal data gets scrubbed.
As technology advances and life changes families are making room for new entertainment.
Participants told Channel 3 they are planning on returning next year.
