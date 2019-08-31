MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens gathered in Meiden to remember the lives lost to drug addiction and offer support for families going through recovery on International Overdose Awareness Day.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates about 72,000 Americans died from drug overdoes in 2017, more than deaths caused by HIV, car crashes, and gun deaths combined.
Now, advocates are encouraging open and honest conversations about addiction and recovery.
Channel 3 spoke with Aleska Bembnista who said she used to be addicted to alcohol and drugs until she received the support and help she needed.
“The addiction had me completely in its claws. I felt very hopeless,” said Bembnista.
Now, Bembnista is lending a helping hand to others who are struggling with addiction through her non-profit, Glorious Recovery Foundation.
The Glorious Recovery Foundation is teaming up with organizer of the Rally for Hope CT in Meriden, Sue Willette, to send the message that recovery can and does happen.
“Addiction has hit my family very hard,” said Organizer of Rally for Hope CT, Sue Willette.
“My kids, I’m thankful, are in recovery but that’s what started the Roadway of Hope is another parent not being felt alone in this epidemic.”
Willette said she hopes to help end the stigma of addiction through awareness and recovery outreach.
“Hope means that you have a second chance of life,” said Willette.
Governor Ned Lamont ordered state flags to half-staff to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day, but the rally at Hubbard Park is celebrating those who are thriving, like Bembnista.
Bembnista showed Channel 3 a picture of herself celebrating her four-year milestone while on vacationing with her family at the beach.
“I am an awesome person and I was sick and now I am much better,” said Bembnista.
