WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – While many Martin Luther King Jr. Day events turned virtual this year, dozens gathered in person in the Brass City to march in honor of the Civil Rights leader.
For those who marched on Monday, the message was clear. Show unity in Waterbury in a time when divisions run deep in the country.
Doing their part to make sure he’s never forgotten, a group marched down North Main Street in the city to honor MLK.
The Greater Waterbury NAACP made sure to organize an in-person event this year to show unity can still happen after a year like 2020 and after what happened at the nation’s Capitol nearly two weeks ago.
“A lot of situations that happened at the Capitol was unfortunate, so it’s our time to come together for our people and show that whatever goes on over there, unfortunately it happened, but here in Waterbury, we’re going to stick together. We’re going to go forward,” said Dwayne Pittman.
Police escorted the march the entire way and some onlookers showed their support with honks and their voices.
Earl Lawrence brough his grandchildren to the event. He says things like this are critical for the youth so they can build on the foundation from MLK’s work to help solve America’s issues.
“For the young people right now, this is brand new to them. This is what they’re going through. It’s a real serious situation with me because I’ve been in this world for a while. It just shows people are still strong and trying to make things work,” Lawrence said.
Kids and teens who marched are taking all of the messages to heart.
“Remembering this day and honoring this day is important to youth because it’s our past and it’s going to be our future, and inspiring future generations with things like this,” said Sinclaire Hudson.
The gathering also fully embraced the holiday’s day of service, offering food, masks, and clothing for those who need it, as well as helping people register to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.