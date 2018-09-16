The migration of tree swallows from Northern New England is often seen as one of nature’s greatest spectacles and dozens gathered in Old Lyme to witness.
Thousands of tree swallows gather in the mouth of the Connecticut River as they prepare to migrate south.
Channel 3 spoke with bird watchers who staked out for the shows.
The tree swallows’ migration marks the end of summer as they flock to the marshes in Old Lyme between August and September.
Right before sunset, Deep River resident Andy Konefal and his family get their kayaks ready for the water where they said it’s best to bear witness.
“We’ve been down in the past a couple of times. It’s quite a show that they put on,” said Konefal, who said he hope the tree swallows won’t be shy to put on a performance.
“It lasts for about 5 minutes. They get a big cheer if they do the right stuff out there and that’s it.”
Old Lyme resident Barb Shriver rents kayaks out for the swallow watching. At their peak, she said hundreds of thousands of birds circle around the marshy area of Goose Island, and then come down to roost for the night.
“They sometimes will swirl then band together and make black spots in the sky as they’re roaming around and sometimes they’ll corkscrew down but often they’ll amass and have a water spout looking little place where they just melt into the Phragmites,” described Shriver.
The birds feed on mostly mosquitos and flying insects.
The Connecticut Audubon Society said the spectacle that no one who is interested in birds should miss.
“It’s the most amazing thing that you’d ever want to see. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Naugatuck resident, Bill Workman.
The tree swallows migrate down though they will remain in the area until the end of September and sometimes into early October.
