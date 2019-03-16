WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Residents and lawmakers gathered outside Wallingford Town Hall on Saturday afternoon to discuss concerns that recreational marijuana could be legal by the end of the year.
Channel 3 spoke with supporters and opponents on Saturday who said that legal or not, it will affect Connecticut communities.
Westport man, Jordan Davidson said he started pot in high school to have fun while suppressing feelings of anxiety, but then he said he started using more heavily and spurred an addiction.
“I was kind of lying and manipulating my parents because my addiction just took over and I wasn’t the person I used to be,” said Davidson. “It affected everything. I was not as focused during school. I was high during class.”
Davidson said he stopped smoking pot and now, he is speaking out against the potential legalization of marijuana in Connecticut.
Several lawmakers gathered outside Wallingford Town Hall to say ‘no’ to legalization.
Republican State Senator of Wallingford, Len Fasano said the legalization of recreational marijuana would not help the state’s economy and it would endanger public health.
Coalition for a Better Wallingford President, Ken Welch spoke with Channel 3 on the concerns of the proliferation of smokers.
“More and more kids will do it and we’ll have more addicts and the cost to society is astronomical,” said Welch.
Supporters of the legalization of recreational marijuana gathered as well to speak their viewpoints.
Medical marijuana patient, Norman Plude said he hopes to see Connecticut become the next state to legalize recreational marijuana.
“Medicinally, all cannabis is medicine. Regardless if you’re a patient or not. We’re all going to get the benefits from it,” said Plude. “We’ve been fighting for this for the past four years up in Hartford for legalization so to have groups say we’re putting the cart before the horse would be incorrect.”
A public hearing on the potential legalization of marijuana will be held next Friday in Hartford at the Legislative Office Building.
