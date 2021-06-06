HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hot, summer-like day for the fifth annual LUNG FORCE walk in Hartford.
Earlier today, dozens of cancer fighters and survivors, along with their families, walked to raise money at Great River Park.
With pom poms in hand, today was about walking for their loved ones.
Through Great River Park, about 100 people walked a mile and a half to raise money for lung cancer and lung diseases research.
"I was diagnosed January, 2016, literally three months after I retired, and they thought I had pneumonia, but they shortly found out that I had stage 4 lung cancer," Marie Vasquez tells us.
For Marie, this walk is personal since she's currently going through treatment, but she's not fighting this battle alone.
Her grandson, along with her family, are the sidekicks.
"It was fun. Very hot, but I think it was for a good cause and I would do it five times more," Marie's grandson, Cole Faucati, explained.
Marie's team is called 'Ma's Team'. Ma is what Cole calls her.
This one, along with about sixteen other teams, finally got together today for an in-person walk after last year's was done virtually, because of COVID.
"It's been hard to be apart from everyone in this community. I know we did a virtual walk and it was great, but to be together is so uplifting," Joi Morse, the director of development for the American Lung Association, said.
Despite COVID, the American Lung Association surpassed their goal of $25,000 and now those funds will go towards smoking cessation programs and asthma management, among others, but as Douglas Clarke, who has been fighting cancer for the past five years, tells us prevention is a possibility.
"Don't smoke, don't vape, take care of yourself, [and] watch radon. Radon is maybe what caused it to me. Even if you have your house checked, check every three years," Clarke added.
To learn more about donating or future events, you can click or tap here for additional information.
