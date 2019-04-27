HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens took to the streets to march against gun violence in Hartford on Saturday morning.
Community based group, Mothers United Against Violence organized a march on Barbour Street in Hartford on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Channel 3 spoke with marchers, many whose loved ones were claimed by homicide, who said gun violence is not welcomed in their neighborhood.
Chanting peace, the marchers followed a route through the city’s north end, an area known for gun violence.
Reverend Henry Brown said many feel this is a matter of life and death in his community.
“We wanted to wake up our neighborhood,” said Rev. Henry Brown.
“This is the aftermath of a shooting. This is what happens when someone dies in our community.”
On the street, large boxes contained 400 white, wooden crosses bearing the name of a family member who has been murdered.
The group told Channel 3 the symbolism is a heart-breaking tally collected over the last 11 years during the annual march.
Gilford resident, and organizer for Moms Demand Action, Dawn Carafeno, told Channel 3 the groups would no longer like to see the number rise.
“Just feeling a little overwhelmed this morning looking at box after box of names on crosses and seeing children digging through the box to find relative's names,” said Carafeno.
Numerous families attended the march which began at Fred D. Wish Elementary School, organizers said young children need to see signs of positivity, rather than hopelessness.
Hartford resident, Donnie Williams, said she found her late son’s cross in one of the boxes before the march began.
“Not just because of my son but other family members, friend's kids and everything. It's been hard every day,” said Williams, whose son was lost to gun violence in 2003.
Marchers honored the life of late Wethersfield resident, Anthony Jose Vega Cruz, known as Chulo by family, who was shot and killed in a police officer-involved shooting. The shooting remains under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.
Family and friends buried Chulo on Saturday afternoon.
At each stop along the march, organizers said they are hoping to put a face to gun violence.
