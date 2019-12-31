NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Advocates said the fight is not over for a New Haven teen who was granted asylum before the year’s end.
Dozens gathered in support of 18-year-old Mario Aguilar who remains in ICE, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, custody while federal authorities consider an appeal.
ICE has 30 days from Monday’s ruling to decide whether it wants to appeal the decision to grant Aguilar asylum.
Channel 3 spoke with Aguilar’s lawyer, Dalia Fuleihan declined to go into details about the decision, which came from an immigration court in Boston, but Fuleihan said the judge found Aguilar faced danger in native Guatemala.
“It was cruel and inhumane that he as detained in the first place, and it is even more so now that he has been granted asylum in this country,” said Fuleihan.
Aguilar’s cousin, Odilia Aguilar said through a translator, the process has been tough on the family.
“It’s difficult to think about Mario sleeping on a cold bed, behind bars, without us, without his family,” said Odilia.
Aguilar came to the United States in 2018 to flee threats from gangs that tried to recruit him. ICE took him into custody when he entered Milford Superior Court in September on charges related to a crash.
Aguilar family said he has received support from teachers and classmates since then.
“Really when I think about what kind of student I want in my school, he is that kind of student and we want him back home,” said Wilbur Cross High School principal, Edith Johnson.
If ICE does appeal, it is unknown how much longer Aguilar’s immigration status could be in flux. The case could be taken up in just a few months if he is held in detention, but if he is released, the process could be more than a year long.
Supporters told Channel 3 they will stand behind him through the process.
“He needs to understand that we are always going to support him no matter what,” said Aguilar’s friend, Jaidy Gonzalez.
Channel 3 reached out to ICE for a comment but has not yet heard back.
