THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -- Animal rescue organizations are looking for help from the public after pulling over 70 cats from a home in Thomaston.
Seventy-three cats were pulled out of a house in Thomaston over the past few months.
Paws 4 Life Animal Rescue is the organization that took in the most cats, 41 to be exact, and six of them were pregnant.
The cost just to get them vetted has been between $20,000 and $30,000.
Sarah Dautorio has been leading the charge when it comes to rescuing the cats and helping the local animal control officer.
“I stepped up because I have many affiliations with local rescues,” Dautorio said.
The woman who owned the home died earlier this year.
Police said her daughter, who also lived there, reached out to animal control to report the overwhelming number of cats.
“Neighbors were complaining of the smell around the home,” Dautorio said.
About 10 years ago, animal control was called to the home to help spay and neuter five cats.
However, police said the homeowner took in five more cats from the junkyard next door, and they were never fixed, so the numbers just got out of control.
“Many of them needed eye removals and severe dental work, a lot of these cats were inbred,” Dautorio said.
It has taken months to find and trap all the cats, and a few were lost.
The call was put out to animal rescues across the state to help foster them.
“One cat only had 13 teeth out of 30, and all 13 teeth had to be removed. But that cat got adopted out. We had an adoption yesterday as well so 5 out of the 41 have been adopted,” said Melissa Sprague, of Paws 4 Life Animal Rescue.
Police said the daughter has been cooperative and reiterated the cats belonged to her mother so she is not being criminally charged.
“She did do her best, she has been very cooperative in this entire situation. She has been helping us trap,” Dautorio said.
As of now, she is being allowed to keep two cats with the stipulation they be seen by a vet.
“I want people to know how important it is to spay and neuter your animals. Reach out before it’s too late,” Dautorio said.
Paws 4 Life Animal Rescue and other organizations are looking for good homes and foster care for the cats.
They’re very friendly, very likable.
For information on how to help, click here.
