HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Dozens of high schools across Connecticut have won the 2019 College Success Award by GreatSchools.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that 41 towns were recognized by GreatSchools, which is a nonprofit that provides information on education opportunities to parents.
“I am determined to let businesses throughout the world know that if they are looking for a top-rated workforce that comes prepared with the skills needed to work in advanced, 21st century jobs, Connecticut is the place they want to establish a presence,” Gov. Lamont said. “Connecticut has the best public school teachers in the country who are fueling their passion for excellence into results for their students, and their efforts are showing results.”
According to the announcement, “The award recognizes 1,722 schools across 25 states that have a successful track record of graduating students who later enroll in two or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year.
The high schools in Connecticut that have won the GreatSchools 2019 College Success Award include:
• Avon: Avon High School
• Berlin: Berlin High School
• Bethany-Orange-Woodbridge: Amity Regional High School
• Bolton: Bolton High School
• Brookfield: Brookfield High School
• Cheshire: Cheshire High School
• Darien: Darien High School
• East Hartford: Connecticut IB Academy
• East Lyme: East Lyme High School
• Fairfield: Fairfield Ludlowe High School
• Fairfield: Fairfield Warde High School
• Farmington: Farmington High School
• Glastonbury: Glastonbury High School
• Granby: Granby Memorial High School
• Greenwich: Greenwich High School
• Groton: Marine Science Magnet High School Of Southeastern Connecticut
• Guilford: Guilford High School
• Hartford: University High School of Science and Engineering
• Lyme-Old Lyme: Lyme-Old Lyme High School
• Madison: Daniel Hand High School
• Milford: Joseph A. Foran High School
• Monroe: Masuk High School
• New Canaan: New Canaan High School
• New Haven: Amistad High School
• North Haven: North Haven High School
• Old Saybrook: Old Saybrook Senior High School
• Redding: Joel Barlow High School
• Ridgefield: Ridgefield High School
• Rocky Hill: Rocky Hill High School
• Seymour: Seymour High School
• Simsbury: Simsbury High School
• South Windsor: South Windsor High School
• Stamford: The Academy Of Information Technology
• Trumbull: Trumbull High School
• Waterbury: Waterbury Arts Magnet School
• West Hartford: Conard High School
• West Hartford: Hall High School
• Weston: Weston High School
• Westport: Staples High School
• Wilton: Wilton High School
• Wolcott: Wolcott High School
For more information about the report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.