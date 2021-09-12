(WFSB) - Families and state officials gave about seventy soldiers from the Connecticut National Guard their official goodbye ceremony.
The men and women have been called upon and will head to Poland for an operation called 'Atlantic Resolve'.
"The world and our country are in pain and in many ways, the world is broken," Attorney General William Tong said.
Tong says these soldiers will help make our country more safe under Operation Atlantic Resolve, a mission that started in 2014 to work with our European allies, like Poland.
"In that part of the world, there is a lot of military build up, so this is about letting our partners and allies know we are with them, and we want to train with them," Captain David Pytlik of the CT National Guard explained.
Details on what exactly they will do were not released, but officials say they will be overseas for less than a year, the first time away for Amanda Griffiths.
"My husband, Nick, is on active duty in the army. My son, Hudson, is here. He’s three. This will be my longest time away from him, so that will be difficult, but we have a lot of support and I’m not alone in that," stated Griffiths.
Another first for Corporal Mercurius, who works as a dental assistant.
"You come in for a tooth ache, I help check it out, you go home, send you on your merry way so you can do your job," Mercurius noted.
Officials say these soldiers will provide medical support overseas and add the last time the 142nd was deployed was for Afghanistan about ten years ago.
"We are a family first. We come from families. We lean on our families. Together, as soldiers, we lean on each other," Sgt. First Class Douglas Kohlun added.
For now, there will be some training in Connecticut.
In October, they will leave to Texas for more training and by the end of the year, officials say they should be in Poland.
In a statement, Governor Ned Lamont said they, "have been providing incredible support to the state throughout the covid-19 pandemic, and to have them now deploying overseas to provide medical support to our international partners shows the dedication and professionalism that they carry themselves with.”
