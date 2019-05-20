NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Twenty-one adults, 22 children, and a dozen pets were left scrambling to find new housing after the city of Norwich condemned their apartments.
Last Wednesday, the city went to the Taftville neighborhood to condemn two ancient row houses on Norwich Avenue.
Bianca Rosado and Chris Ruley moved in just two months ago with their three boys, after claiming to give then site manager Latoya Matthews a deposit and rent money.
Now they suddenly find themselves moving again.
“She took our money and like the next thing you know is like we’re back in the same situation, and she’s not even the owner,” Ruley said.
The city’s building department gave tenants only hours to move out of their apartments, saying the problems were just too many.
“Lack of maintenance, faulty heating systems, faulty electrical, faulty gas piping, just total neglect,” said Greg Arpin, assistant building officials.
The property is owned by Richmond Properties LLC in New York, but is managed by a partner, according to Jampazanga Property Management, owned by a man named Esteban.
In a phone interview he said, “first of all, we are very, very distraught over this scenario and a situation that has happened.”
Esteban blames the condemned building situation on the former site manager and tenant Latoya Matthews.
When asked if she was the property manager, she said for a little while.
“Then I resigned about two months ago, like when they refused to keep paying for whatever repairs,” Matthews said.
Esteban added that he’s hired plumbers and other contractors to immediately fix the building's violations, so families can return."
The property manager said he’ll be at the building on Tuesday to personally oversee the work and straighten out the mess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.