Dozens of Girl Scouts experience jobs in trade industry in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Girl Scouts from all over the state learn new technical trades on Sunday morning.
Dozens of Girl Scouts attended the Annual Girl Scout Building Trades Day, located in Meriden CT, as a way for the young women to gain hands-on experience.
The workshops are an effort to encourage women to begin their careers in underrepresented fields.
The program exposes Girl Scouts to electrical work, metalwork, carpentry, painting, and woodworking.
In Meriden, the young women used hammers and nails to build tool boxes.
“I like that it’s interactive and that you can experience part of what you would be doing if you actually did the job” said Girl Scout, Natalie Atkins.
“Most of the time you expect men to do these kinds of jobs and you’re like oh females can’t do it.”
Atkins aspires to be a carpenter one day and she said the event was a great way to gain experience doing what she loves.
