NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- This week, foodies are descending on downtown New Haven for restaurant week.
Participating businesses are offering multi-course meals at deep discounts.
“Everybody is excited here, the chefs, the staff, ready to get going. We have a 3-course menu for dinner, 2-course for lunch. We have a lot of reservations already,” said Salvatore Gagliardi, owner of Temple Grill.
Nearly 30 eateries are participating in the celebration of great food at great prices.
They’re all offering $17 fixed price multi-course lunch menus and $31 fixed price dinner menus.
Michael Iamele, general manager of Soul de Cuba, said it’s a great opportunity to expand his customer base.
“We love restaurant week, it gets exciting, we get new clientele, New Haven is just hustling and bustling. We’ve been doing this for 12 years so we are always on board with it,” Iamele said.
Lorenzo Boyd just moved to the city for a new job. He said restaurant week will give him some delicious opportunities to get to know Elm City.
“Since I’m new to the area, this is my first time, but once I found out about, I’m thinking everyday I’m going to try a different restaurant either at lunch or at dinner,” Boyd said.
Restaurant week in New Haven runs through Saturday night.
For details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.