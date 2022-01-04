NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London is about to install dozens of wireless security cameras.
The intersection of Coleman and Cedar Grove is getting a camera because it is the scene of several accidents.
Many locations around the Whaling City are getting the cameras because it’s critical, real-time evidence for everyone’s safety.
New London’s City Council is focusing on public safety, approving $366,000 to install three dozen live wireless security cameras.
They are being installed at critical intersections, including Bank Street at Ocean Avenue, and city parks, like Oceanbeach.
Six cameras will be vandal proof, while six others will be capable of reading license plates.
“I mean, cameras don’t lie. If something were to happen god forbid, guess it would be great if it were captured on film,” said Mark LaFontaine.
Cross Camera Controls will install the system that will be available in real-time to emergency dispatchers and key personnel.
“Physical surveillance helps law enforcement facilitate the detection, investigation and prevention, and deterrence of crime, they say a picture is worth a thousand words, I assume a video would be worth a million then,” said Police Chief Brian Wright.
Wright says some of the LPR’s license plate readers will be placed at the entry points into New London.
“I think the more we know the better off we are,” said Al Lewis of New London.
“It helps clear people as well if someone is being accused of something and we can validate they were not there or did not participate so its valuable in that aspect,” Wright said. “We assess areas in which there may have been incidents, or violence or high crime or things of that nature and we try to analyze that and utilize that data to assist us in placement of cameras.”
Back in November, the City Council approved $48,000 dollars for the same company to install cameras along the waterfront.
The Camera Control System and license plate readers will be housed at police headquarters, now keeping a bigger eye on New London.
“We can approximate where the vehicle involved may have left the city or came into the city, go back and research that,” Wright said.
City leaders expect the system should be up soon, weather pending.
For more information on the company, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.