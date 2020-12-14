(WFSB) – Restaurant workers are now taking to the streets to have their voices heard.
More than two dozen people protested outside of the governor’s mansion on Monday.
They’re asking the state to provide financial relief before more restaurants have to shut down.
Organizers of the event say it’s a direct response to Governor Ned Lamont’s news briefing last week. During the briefing, a doctor said indoor dining is risky and shouldn’t continue at this point.
Restaurant workers say whether they stay open or shut down, they need the state to step up with funds.
“We need relief for our families. We need it to put food on the table, that’s how bad this is,” said Albert Greenwood.
Albert Greenwood owns Oakhaven Table and Bar in New Haven. He says at this point he goes into work every day and hopes it isn’t his last.
“It’s a complete and utter nightmare at this point. We have laid off 95 percent of our staff and our sales are now at 85 percent less than normal levels,” Greenwood said.
That’s why he and dozens of other people were in front of the governor’s mansion in the cold and rain.
More than 600 restaurants across the state have closed since the pandemic started. They say many more will close if they don’t get some help.
“Our incomes are down, or we have no incomes. No matter how well we are complying with the sector rules, there’s still not enough,” said Jonathan Johnson.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association says the industry is on the verge of a collapse. Owners and workers say they have been struggling as COVID cases rise.
Protesters say they want the state to stop waiting for federal aid and reach into their own pockets.
“If we don’t have a relief bill put in place soon, the amount of restaurants that will shutter will be astronomical at this point,” Greenwood said.
Channel 3 asked Lamont about the protest and aid.
“First of all, they are open and operating and that is a big step. In terms of additional relief, I’m looking at it and seeing what we can do out of the last of our CARES Act money to provide a little bit of support for the restaurants that are struggling,” Lamont said.
So far, Lamont says restaurants will remain open in CT, but he’s watching closely, but owners are bracing for a change with restaurants in New York City and Rhode Island halting indoor dining.
