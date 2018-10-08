Dozens of restaurants throughout Connecticut are participating in Connecticut Restaurant Week starting Monday, October 8th through Sunday, October 14th.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association is hosting the event which features an array of choices, including a three-course menu starting at $20.18, and two-for-one specials.
Restaurants will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the week to the Connecticut ProStart Program, which is a two-year career building program for high school students.
Participating restaurants include West Hartford’s Avert, Glastonbury’s Bin 228 GastroPub, and South Windsor’s Mill on the River.
For more information on the participating restaurants, click here.
