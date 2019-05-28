HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of drunk teens were sent to the hospital last week during a hip-hop concert at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.
Around 10 kids were sent to the emergency room at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, and there were more teens sent to other hospitals in the area.
Xfinity Theatre’s concert lineup for the season is kicking off.
Thousands of fans showed up on Friday to see hip-hop artist "Juice Wrld".
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Paul Cicero says 46 people were taken to the hospital, many of them for underage drinking.
“So, it was very challenging. We had to utilize all the hospitals. Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and I do believe some went to outside of Hartford as well,” Cicero said.
Just like last year, police say a medical area was set up on site with EMTs and a doctor from Saint Francis Hospital.
Around ten teenagers were sent to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center that night after drinking too much.
Dr. John Brancato says some of them couldn’t even sit up.
“They may vomit and then lay in the vomit. They may be turned and bent over in ways they have trouble maintaining the airway being open,” Brancato said.
Underage drinking has been an issue at Xfinity Theatre before.
This past concert, there were 22 summons arrest for underage drinking.
“We just want parents to be more cognizant at where their kids are going, what they’re doing. You have 20,000 people. There’s a lot of peer pressure a lot of friends and a lot can go on,” Cicero said.
Police say they work closely with the concert venue and local hospitals.
Brancato says it’s concerning some of the teens came in not only drunk, but also with other drugs in their system.
“I think one of the things parents can do the most is to be blunt about the discussion around alcohol and other substances,” Brancato said.
This was the first concert of the season.
Police say after each big event they’ll review the operations and make changes as necessary.
