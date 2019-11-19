WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Graduation is still months away, but for dozens of high school seniors in one shoreline town, they already have options for next year.
That’s because West Haven High School’s annual “College Decision Day” had students getting accepted right on the spot.
“Leading up to it, I was very nervous because I really wasn’t sure. I hadn’t done a college interview yet,” said Niki Patel, a West Haven High School senior.
Niki Patel was one of 80 students taking part in West Haven High School’s College Decision Day who aced it. She was accepted into Quinnipiac University.
“It’s my first acceptance, so I’m very, very relieved because I know that I’m going to be going somewhere to a place that I’ll enjoy,” Patel said.
Dozens of seniors sat down for one on one interviews with college admissions counselors in the school’s auditorium, while the families waited for word, or more specifically, the sound of a bell to let them know the good news.
“Right now, I’m just really happy and overwhelmed,” said Anthony Trigueros.
For Anthony and Walter Trigueros, Tuesday was a family affair.
“I’m just really happy I get to be here and to share my special moment with my brother,” Walter said.
Walter applied to Gateway and Housatonic, while for Anthony, it was the University of New Haven.
“I felt really stressed out before all this, now just coming out, being accepted, it feels like a breath of fresh air,” Anthony said.
It’s one less thing the students will have to worry about as their senior years moves forward.
“As seniors, this is one of the most anxiety inducing things all year. Even worse than who will I go to prom with, it’s where am I going to go to school,” said Dana Peredes, West Haven High School principal.
Not only is it a big day for the students, but their parents, who get to take part in the excitement as well.
“For most of these kids, it’s their first acceptance of the year and it’s really exciting for their parents who’ve watched them come up since kindergarten and prepare for this day,” Paredes said.
It’s a day these seniors and their families will never forget.
