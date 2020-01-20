NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of continuing to fight for equality and justice rang loud and clear in the Rose City on Monday.
David Ruggles Courtyard is significant. Ruggles, an African American man, was born in Norwich and then moved to New York City. He helped the underground railroad free 600 slaves as they moved them north to freedom.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the freedom bell in Norwich ran in honor of Dr. King.
Dozens of people gathered to honor Dr. King on Monday.
“It’s amazing how many changes have happened in 60 years, it’s unbelievable where we’re heading now,” said Maria Colon.
Those gathered for the 35th annual celebration, marched several blocks, signing, and talking about the impact Dr. King had and his message, which is as relevant today as it was then.
“We must march, and we must continue to fight. We have to ensure that our laws represent all people and all states across this nation,” said Sheila Hayes, President of NAACP Norwich.
