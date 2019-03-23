With tolls another step closer to becoming a reality in Connecticut, dozens of frustrated residents protested the legislation on Saturday afternoon.
Southington, Berlin, and Cromwell were among some of the towns where protesters gathered to voice their opinion on the controversial toll legislation.
Greenwich resident, JR Heyel told Channel 3 that tolls dotting the state’s major highways will be more harmful than helpful.
“I grew up in Connecticut and I think tolls will have a chilling effect on commerce and the people,” said Heyel.
“I don't want to feel like a prisoner in my own state.”
The rallies come just days after lawmakers on the State Transportation Committee passed legislation that would put tolls in Connecticut.
“I’ve just seen people around the state getting extremely fired up about this issue and in my opinion this is not a Democrat or Republican issue, this is an economic issue,” said Southington Town Councilor, Tom Lombardi.
Supporters of tolls said the money generated will help repair the state’s crumbling roads and bridges, but not everyone thinks it’s the best approach.
Middletown resident, Steven Bonin told Channel 3 it is too much on the wallet.
“We’re over taxed on everything else including gasoline and other things that we have to buy,” said Bonin.
“This is going to place a financial burden on the middle class and on the working poor.”
Governor Lamont said tolls could raise $800 million annually and help with state transportation projects.
A spokesperson for the governor released a statement on the topic.
“We need a reliable, sustainable revenue source for funding transportation – 40 percent of which will be paid for by people who don’t even live here – that will be necessary to make the infrastructure investment we need to get our state growing again. A 21st century economy cannot be supported by a 20th century transportation system.”
Before tolls become a reality, the legislation must pass the State House and Senate, followed by more committee hearings.
The Department of Transportation said the earliest we would see tolls is 2023.
If you voted for Lamont, you're being asked not to protest. You are the problem
