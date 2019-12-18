HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There have now been 46 cases of vaping-related lung injuries reported in the state since August.
Thus far, the health department has reported one death in Connecticut that was linked to vaping.
Of the 46 injuries, eight of them are patients who are under the age of 18, and 14 of them are between 18 and 24 years old. Ten patients are between 25 and 34 years old, and 14 others are over the age of 35.
The majority of the cases, 18 of them, are in Fairfield County and 11 are in New Haven County.
Health officials say vaping products that contain THC, a psychoactive compound derived from marijuana, seem to play a major role in the outbreak.
“Over 150 products containing THC have been reported by the patients who have been treated for these lung injuries,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “I am recommending that Connecticut residents consider refraining their use of e-cigarette or vaping products with THC until a definitive source for these serious injuries are identified.”
Nationwide, 2,409 people have been hospitalized with vaping-related injuries, and 52 deaths have been reported.
For more information from the state's Dept. of Public Health, click here.
