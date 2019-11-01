HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Four more people in Connecticut have suffered vaping-related lung injuries, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 38.
Previously, the health department reported one death in Connecticut that was linked to vaping.
Among the 38 injured, 17 are from Fairfield County, nine are from New Haven County, Four are from New London County, three are from Tolland County, and one from Litchfield and Windham counties.
Health officials say vaping products that contain THC, a psychoactive compound derived from marijuana, seem to play a major role in the outbreak.
Among 25 CT patients that were interviewed by the Dept. of Health, “19 reported using THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products. However, no one compound or ingredient has emerged as the cause of these illnesses to date; and it may be that there is more than one cause of this outbreak.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been a total of 1,888 cases of vaping-related lung injuries reported across the country, and 37 deaths.
“This outbreak remains a major public health concern,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “We continue to see new cases of lung injuries among those who have also reported vaping both nicotine and marijuana based material. I want to remind everyone that the best way to prevent these lung injuries is not to use e-cigarette or vaping products, especially until the specific root causes of these adverse health effects have been identified.”
