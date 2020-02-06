(WFSB) -- Nine more deaths in the state have been linked to the flu, including a child.
A new report on Thursday from the state’s Dept. of Public Health shows 32 people have died from the flu so far this season. Among the recent deaths is a child between the ages of 1 and 4.
The flu is being reported as widespread across the state.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
“The death of any child is an absolute tragedy, and our hearts go out the Connecticut family who lost their child last week,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “I want to remind Connecticut residents that influenza is the virus that we are most worried about right now. We are at the height of the flu season. We estimate that 10-15% of Connecticut residents will come down with the flu before the season is over. Please, it is not too late to get a flu shot, and there are measures we can all take that can help keep us healthy this season. I encourage anyone who has questions to contact your primary care provider.”
According to the latest report, 6404 patients tested positive for influenza as of Feb. 1 and 1,366 have been hospitalized.
Health experts remind people that washing hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting a flu shot. They said it's not too late to get one.
To find out where to get a flu vaccine, click here.
Flu season generally runs into late March.
Anyone who gets the flu can pass it to someone at high risk of severe illness, including children younger than 6 months who are too young to get a flu vaccine.
Health officials are reminding folks about what precautions to take to try to avoid getting sick:
- Cover your cough and wash your hands afterwards
- Wash hands frequently during the day with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
- Stay home if you are sick to avoid infecting others.
- Disinfects frequently touches surfaces in your home: counter tops, doorknobs, faucets.
There are flu clinics available for folks across the state:
Meriden Health Dept. -- Available by appt., 203-630-4226, 165 Miller St.
Milford Health Dept. -- 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. walk-in, no appt. necessary, 82 New Haven Ave. Monthly Immunization Clinics: Feb. 11, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9
Naugatuck Health Dept. -- Flu shots available by appt., 203-881-3255
New Haven Health Dept. -- No appt. needed, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Uncas Health District -- Free flu shot with insurance, 860-823-1189 x123
(1) comment
It would be helpful to readers to know if these cases of flu and especially deaths from flu—or rather those “linked to the flu” or “flu-related” were in vaccinated people. Considering these cases/deaths are used to promote flu shots, people should be informed if these vaccines are failing (as they seem to be every year).
