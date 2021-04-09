(WFSB) -- Health officials are alerting the public about a measles case reported in the state.
On Friday, the Dept. of Public Health said a child in Fairfield County contracted measles while traveling internationally. It also said the child was not yet vaccinated against measles.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly among unvaccinated people, health officials said.
They added that most people exposed to measles are not at-risk of developing the disease since most people have either been vaccinated or have had measles in the past, before vaccination became routine.
“The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated,” said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has been happening, some children have fallen behind on their immunizations. This measles case is an important reminder that these vaccine-preventable diseases still pose a threat, and that we must protect children through on-time vaccination.”
Symptoms of measles generally begin seven to 14 days after exposure. They typically include a mild to moderate fever cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat.
Three to five days after the start of these symptoms, health officials said a red or reddish-brown rash appears.
For more information about measles, click here.
