ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health is investigating two confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease at a Rocky Hill nursing home.
The cases were confirmed to be among residents at Apple Rehab in Rocky Hill. One of the patients with the confirmed cases died recently.
DPH was notified on July 17 of a resident at the facility with Legionnaires’ disease.
Legionella bacteria were also found in water samples tested by the facility.
The disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water containing the Legionella bacteria.
The bacteria are normally found in freshwater lakes and streams.
Inhalation of droplets of water containing the bacteria coming out of showerheads, sinks, and other water sources can cause Legionnaires’ disease.
DPH and Apple Rehab personnel are continuing a joint investigation to identify the source of the bacteria.
The water system at the facility has undergone chlorine treatment and further testing is underway.
