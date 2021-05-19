ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The state Department of Public Health said a norovirus outbreak is what caused multiple people to get sick from food at Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington.

Gerry’s Donuts has been closed after customers got sick after eating food from the establishment over Mother’s Day weekend.

The Dept. of Public Health confirmed through laboratory testing that the illness was caused by norovirus.

Officials said norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea that can affect people of all ages.

DPH said when a norovirus outbreak involved multiple people from different towns, as it did in this case, it is not uncommon to see additional cases of norovirus occur because of person-to-person transmission.

Channel 3 spoke with a woman over the weekend who got sick from eating at Gerry’s Donuts. Her 83-year-old mother got it worse.

Both are from Connecticut, but now live in Alabama. Their symptoms got worse when they arrived back home.

“Got sick in bed, couldn’t get herself to the bathroom, aspirated on her vomit and went into ICU,” said Terri Civitello.

Terri Civitello’s mother almost didn’t make it the first night at the hospital and she’s still not doing well.

DPH said to protect yourself form the norovirus, you should wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Officials have not said where the virus came from.

There is no word on when Gerry’s Donuts will reopen.