HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Public Health said it received a dozen calls from people who said they received fake calls about COVID-19 exposure.
The DPH said the 12 calls were received between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 and mentioned the exposure location as being Fairfield.
However, the DPH said none of the recipients reported spending any time in Fairfield.
It also said none of those people were even in the DPH's contacting system.
The residents all reported receiving a live call from "800-319-7802" telling them that they had been exposed and to call the main number for the Fairfield Health Department to complete their contact tracing. No personal information was requested.
The DPH said the phone number does not accept incoming calls and an internet search indicated that this number has been associated with similar notifications/scams in the past.
The department verified that the messages did not originate in its systems and the sources of the calls could not be traced. The DPH said it is contacting other local health department contact tracing leads to see if they have received similar calls.
Connecticut residents are reminded that contact tracers from the local and state health department will be in touch with them if they test positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Residents will see CT COVID TRACE or the number for a local health department on the caller ID. The DPH said it is very important that people answer the call.
The DPH said contact tracers would never:
- Identify a person as the source of information with others in a community.
- Share personal or medical information without permission to anyone outside of the contact tracing network.
- Give someone's name or contact information to employers or immigration officials.
- Ask for social security numbers or immigration status.
- Ask for credit card, bank or payment information.
