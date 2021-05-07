HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, the Dept. of Public Health (DPH) released data showing the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in fighting the virus.
According to DPH, among the 1,467,189 people who have completed their vaccine series, 242 have been confirmed as contracting COVID-19.
Those are being identified as “vaccine breakthrough cases.”
Of those 242, there were 109, or 45%, who had no symptoms of the disease.
There were three deaths that occurred among the 242 vaccine breakthrough cases, and 32 who were hospitalized. The three individuals were confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
“The 'vaccine breakthrough cases' occur when a person who has completed their vaccine series becomes infected with the COVID virus. The data show that cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals are rare, with less than 0.1 percent of Connecticut’s fully vaccinated persons reported to DPH as having contracted the virus,” DPH said in a press release.
Nationally, the CDC has reported a total of 132 vaccine breakthrough deaths.
“The main takeaway is that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and cases of infection after a person is fully vaccinated are very rare. The best protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is vaccination, and I strongly urge all eligible Connecticut residents who have not yet gotten vaccinated to do so,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.
In addition to the overall number of breakthrough cases, DPH also said of the 242 breakthrough cases, 159 (65.7%) cases were among women and 58 (24%) cases occurred among persons living in congregate settings, like nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
