HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A third person in Connecticut has died as a result of flu complications, state health officials said on Thursday.
The Department of Public Health said all three patients were over the age of 65.
As of Dec. 7, 120 patients have been hospitalized with the flu, and there have been 400 positive influenza tests reported to DPH so far this season.
Doctors say there is still time to get a flu shot.
The flu typically starts circulating widely in November or December and peaks by February.
During recent flu seasons, most flu related deaths have been reported in people 65 years and older.
Health experts also say washing your hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting your flu shot.
To find out where you can get a flu shot, click here.
