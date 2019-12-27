HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth person in Connecticut has died from flu complications, officials said Thursday.
The Department of Public Health said all four patients were over the age of 65.
As of December 21, 203 patients have been hospitalized with the flu.
A total of 682 positive influenza tests have been reported to the Department of Public Health this season.
Most flu deaths in recent years have been in people 65 and older.
For the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.