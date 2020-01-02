HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A fifth death in the state has been linked to flu complications.
The Department of Public Health released its weekly update on Thursday, which reported the fifth adult death. All of them have been people over the age of 65.
Just this past week, there were 75 hospitalizations linked to the flu, and there have been 278 this season.
As of Dec. 28, health officials said 1,050 positive influenza tests have also been reported.
"I know people try to fight it. I'm strong, I don't want to come in, but once you feel the symptoms, you're stuffy and test positive, we can check you out and get what you need and get back to your life," said Nick Antico, Physician Assistant.
There is still time to get a flu shot.
The flu typically starts circulating widely in November or December and peaks by February.
During recent flu seasons, most flu related deaths have been reported in people 65 years and older.
Health experts also say washing your hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting your flu shot.
An urgent care in West Hartford is also seeing a lot of strep throat cases.
To find out where you can get a flu shot, click here.
