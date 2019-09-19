NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut health officials now say there have been 13 people in the state hospitalized for severe lung injuries possibly linked to using e-cigarettes and vaping.
The announcement came on Thursday, where the Department of Public Health said 12 of those patients have since been released from the hospital.
Of the 13 cases, seven were in Fairfield County, three were in New Haven County, and New London, Tolland, Windham counties each had one.
Health officials said they’ve interviewed nine of the 13 patients so far, all of whom reported using vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive component of the marijuana plant.
“These products were purchased from another person (6 cases), bought from a dispensary (1 case), purchased but not from a dispensary (1 case), and given product by another person (1 case). Three of the nine reported using e-cigarette products containing nicotine, in addition to products containing THC,” health officials said.
The first case was reported on Aug. 14.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products nationwide rose to 530.
“I am asking Connecticut residents to consider not using e-cigarette or vaping products while the investigation is ongoing and the search for the exact causes of these lung illnesses continues,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “If you chose to continue vaping, you should avoid buying vaping products off the street or from another person, including a friend.”
For more information from the CDC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.