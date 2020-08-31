NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The state’s Dept. of Public Health has released its findings after investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich.
On Monday, the Department of Public Health announced the issuance of a statement of deficiency for the Three Rivers Nursing home.
Health officials say 21 residents of the home and 5 staff members were infected. Three of the residents who tested positive have died and one is hospitalized.
The DPH says the other residents are segregated from residents of the home who have not tested positive.
The investigation began on Aug. 17, which included daily visits, reviews of facility records, and interviews with multiple residents and staff at the facility.
DPH issued a finding of immediate jeopardy, meaning the violations are serious enough to risk imminent harm to life. In addition to the violation of federal standards, DPH is investigating whether state regulation laws or executive orders were violated by the facility.
“DPH is deeply saddened by the further loss of life in nursing homes related to COVID-19. We will continue our robust monitoring and enforcement activities in partnership with CMS to ensure that nursing homes are providing a safe environment for their residents,” said Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD MPH. “Our investigation uncovered system-wide failures in this nursing home in infection control practices, that merited the finding of immediate jeopardy. DPH is committed to holding facilities accountable and ensuring that improvements in patient care are made so residents’ lives are not put in danger.”
Elizabeth Pratt says her husband, 57-year-old Edward, has been at Three Rivers since December for rehabilitation, tested positive Aug. 15.
"This is the place that got him on his deathbed almost," Pratt said. "I threatened to call the police, 911, if you don't get my husband to the hospital because he wasn't breathing right."
Pratt said she told DPH about the positive test. She claims her husband got the virus from a staff member.
"A worker on third shift brought him his medicine, had no mask on, and she tested positive. The first one here to test positive. The next thing you know, boom, like wildfire and he was supposed to come home. Today's my birthday," Pratt said.
Channel 3 reached out to Three Rivers for a response, but they have not released a comment at this time.
To see the full report from DPH, click here.
