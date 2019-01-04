HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Department of Public Health said it is seeing a rapid and steady rise in the number of flu cases in Connecticut.
It considers the virus to be widespread.
The department said it's not too late to get a flu shot. It called the vaccine the most important step in both preventing the flu and stemming any symptoms.
The virus has been detected in at least half of Connecticut.
According to the latest flu numbers released on Friday, four people have now died as a result of the flu.
The department said 268 people have been hospitalized.
The DPH said between Aug. 26 and Dec. 29, there have been 787 positive tests for the flu.
Most of the cases involved influenza-A but there were a few cases of influenza-B.
Of the deaths, three of the people were older than 65 years old. One was between the ages of 50 and 64.
While anyone can get the flu, doctors said those most at risk of complications are children younger than 5 years old, adults older than 65, pregnant women and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
“If one kid gets the flu, they could expose the whole class everybody in the cafeteria and that's how we get outbreaks," said Brook Kokus, physician assistant, MD Fox Clinic.
Flu symptoms often include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose and body aches.
Doctors advised people to cover coughs and sneezes by doing them into a tissue or sleeve. They also recommended washing hands often and limiting contact with other people while sick.
For more information from the Dept. of Public Health, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.