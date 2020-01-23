HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Seven new flu deaths have been reported this week in Connecticut, bringing the total this season to 20.
The Department of Public Health released its weekly update on Thursday, which reported the recent deaths.
None of the deaths were related to pediatric patients.
This season, there have been four patients between the ages of 25 and 49 who died, two between the ages of 50 and 64 who died and the rest of the patients that died were over the age of 65.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
As of January 18, 3,759 patients tested positive for influenza and 784 have been hospitalized.
Health experts also say washing your hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting your flu shot.
To find out where you can get a flu shot, click here.
