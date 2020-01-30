HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Three more people have died from flu complications in the past week.
A new report on Thursday from the state’s Dept. of Public Health shows 23 people have died from the flu so far this season.
None of the deaths are related to pediatric patients.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
According to the latest report, 4,864 patients tested positive for influenza and 1,036 were hospitalized.
Health experts remind people that washing hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting a flu shot.
To find out where to get a flu vaccine, click here.
