HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state released new information about COVID-19 vaccination rates when it comes to race.
So far, 18.9 percent, or 553,295, of Connecticut residents have gotten their first shot, a report from the state's Dept. of Public Health said on Friday.
First doses for Hispanics and Black people are just under 7 percent, which is less than half of the rate for white people.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Starting Monday, vaccine eligibility opens up for teachers, childcare providers, and those above the age of 55.
A full breakdown of the statistics can be found by clicking here.
