HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state released new information about COVID-19 vaccination rates when it comes to race.

So far, 18.9 percent, or 553,295, of Connecticut residents have gotten their first shot, a report from the state's Dept. of Public Health said on Friday.

First doses for Hispanics and Black people are just under 7 percent, which is less than half of the rate for white people.

Starting Monday, vaccine eligibility opens up for teachers, childcare providers, and those above the age of 55.

