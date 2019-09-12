HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut health officials are recommending residents stop using e-cigarette and vaping products after 11 people were hospitalized with severe lung injuries.
Six more Connecticut residents were hospitalized for severe lung disease possibly related to using e-cigarettes or vaping, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 11.
The first case was reported on Aug. 14.
The Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell is encouraging people to consider not using the products known as vapes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, liquid cartridges and e-pipes “pending the outcome of a national investigation into severe lung injuries continues.”
Seven patients live in Fairfield County, three live in New Haven County, and one lives in New London County, officials said.
All patients are between the ages of 15 and 50 years old.
All are recovering and most have now been discharged from hospitals.
For more information, click here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
seems like vaping is more dangerous than firearms
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.