HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has issued guidance regarding Halloween, saying that traditional trick-or-treating is considered high risk.
On Thursday, DPH said that traditional Halloween activities carry a high risk for spreading COVID-19, but offered lower or moderate risk alternatives.
Events that DPH are telling people to avoid are:
- Traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
- Large parties that exceed 25 people indoors and 150 people outdoors
- Large Halloween-themed parades where physical distancing cannot be maintained
- Indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
Some events that DPH says families should consider are:
- Host drive-by Halloween events
- Prepare candy scavenger hunts at homes with household members
- Host virtual Halloween events
- Have a Halloween movie night with the people in your household
For people who do choose to hand out candy, DPH is saying make sure you wear a face covering and wash your hands before answering the door. People should remain six feet away from trick or treaters and place the candy inside the child’s bag instead of having them take it from a bowl.
"We're not standing in the way, we're just giving you clear guidance on how you can do that safely. For those who don't want Halloween or want kids coming up to your door, maybe you have a pre-existing condition, you can probably skip this Halloween and keep the door closed," Gov. Ned Lamont. said.
The Dept. of Public Health said it based its guidelines off of the CDC's guidelines for Halloween. The CDC's guidelines for Halloween can be found here.
For the full list of guidelines, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.