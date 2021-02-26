HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state released new information about COVID-19 vaccination rates when it comes to race.
So far, 18.9 percent, or 553,295, of Connecticut residents have gotten their first shot, a report from the state's Dept. of Public Health said on Friday.
First doses for Hispanics and Black people are just under 7 percent, which is less than half of the rate for white people.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
One big reason for the disparities when it comes to the vaccine and race, is access.
The first clinics were not as accessible for people who live in cities and maybe didn’t have transportation.
Health officials said there are a number of problems with the rollout, including outreach.
"We’re going to be going out actually and putting those in bodegas, botanicals, putting those in barber shops," said Albert Peguero, emergency preparedness manager for Bristol Health.
Bristol Health is working to educate Spanish speaking residents. Other providers have tried to work with black churches. Then there's the issue of access. Providers are adding new locations and using mobile clinics to penetrate cities.
“It’s a little bit of a logistical challenge to understand how we get it into the different, how we travel with the vaccine, but we do reassess constantly,” Peguero said.
Wilson Camelo is working with providers on outreach, but he questions why some of these strategies weren't used from the beginning.
“There’s a lot of effort being made now to go into these communities, mobile clinics, etc. I would question why wasn’t that at the start,” Camelo said.
Hartford, New Britain, Waterbury and Bridgeport have some of the lowest vaccination rates by town in the state.
Camelo said Hispanic and black populations do skew younger.
“There’s no question that as we go younger in the rollout of the vaccine that we’re going to see the numbers of people of color continue to trickle up,” Camelo said.
Vaccine hesitancy also continues to be an issue, especially in communities of color.
Starting Monday, vaccine eligibility opens up for teachers, childcare providers, and those above the age of 55.
A full breakdown of the statistics can be found by clicking here.
The DPH statistics released do rely on 2019 population estimates, not 2010 Census data like they used earlier this month.
Camelo said even that change is important because the state's population has become more diverse, so the numbers give a more accurate picture.
