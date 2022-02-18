HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health released new guidance for COVID-19 policies Friday afternoon.
The new guidance is released ahead of the statewide school mask mandate ending at the end of the month.
DPH gave questions school districts should consider when deciding whether to keep masks or make them optional:
1. What does the available data indicate regarding the community and district prevalence and transmission of COVID-19?
2. What is the risk tolerance for the possibility of increasing case numbers and necessary quarantine and isolation in your students and staff?
3. What is the current COVID-19 vaccination status of students and staff within individual schools and across the district, and what is the current COVID-19 vaccine coverage for the surrounding community?
4. What additional planning is necessary to address the needs of students and staff who may be at greater risk for adverse health outcomes?
5. What additional guidance is necessary to ensure support for students and staff who may wish to continue mask wearing?
6. What processes need to be in place for continuous risk assessment and prompt decision-making regarding COVID-19 policies and mitigation strategies (including mask use) going forward?
7. What advanced contingency planning needs to occur to prepare for potential surges and/or outbreaks?
