(WFSB) - The state Department of Public Health has reported two residents have tested positive for the West Nile virus.
The residents, both between ages 70 and 79, are the first two human cases of the virus this year.
One is a resident of West Haven, while the other is a Bridgeport resident.
Both became ill during the third week of August with meningitis and meningoencephalitis and are currently recovering at local hospitals.
In a statement, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health Deidre Gifford says:
"The identification of two Connecticut residents with West Nile virus-associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection. As we approach the cooler weather and the holiday weekend, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."
