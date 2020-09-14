HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After reviewing suggestions presented by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) regarding the high school football season, the Dept. of Public Health (DPH) released its statement on Monday.
The Dept. of Public Health said it cannot sanction football this fall unless the National Federation of High Schools reduces football from "high risk" to "moderate."
Last Friday, the CIAC submitted new strategies that could potentially be implemented for a football season, including safety shields that would go inside the helmets, an area in the stadium where players could go to recover after long runs or strenuous plays, reducing the number of people who can be on the sideline.
In the letter, DPH said “To our knowledge, and as affirmed by representatives of the CIAC Sports Medicine Committee on our September 11th call, there is currently no scientific information available to determine: (1) the effectiveness of plastic shields that attach to the helmet or a cloth covering over the front grill portion of the helmet in preventing the spread of respiratory droplets among players and (2) that these specific prevention measures are safe for high school players to use during play.”
The CIAC is talking now with the National Federation to see if their proposed safety measures would allow for that modification.
As for girls’ volleyball, the DPH believes that playing games with masks could make the sport safer, but the CIAC has to get approval from its sports medicine committee to allow masks to be worn during games.
The DPH continues to recommend that high risk sports be cancelled or postponed.
