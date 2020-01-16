HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Six more deaths in the past week have been linked to the flu, bringing the total this season to 13.
The Department of Public Health released its weekly update on Thursday, which reported the recent adult deaths.
This season, there have been four patients between the ages of 25 and 49 who have died. The rest are over the age of 65.
As of Jan. 11, health officials said 3,281 positive influenza tests have also been reported, and 643 patients have been hospitalized.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
Health officials also remind folks that there is still time to get a flu shot.
The flu typically starts circulating widely in November or December and peaks by February.
During recent flu seasons, most flu related deaths have been reported in people 65 years and older.
Health experts also say washing your hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting your flu shot.
To find out where you can get a flu shot, click here.
