HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The state is identifying where some recent COVID-19 outbreak cases stemmed from.
On Wednesday, the Dept. of Public Health said the recent outbreaks have been among vaccinated and unvaccinated people in Connecticut.
Some of the outbreak cases stemmed from a birthday party, a summer camp, and Provincetown, MA.
According to the DPH, about 50 people attended a birthday party in July, which resulted in 16 positive COVID-19 cases the following week.
“The birthday party started outdoors and then moved indoors. Unvaccinated attendees at this party were four times as likely to test positive than those who were vaccinated, with a total of six cases among 33 fully or partially vaccinated attendees and 10 cases among 13 unvaccinated attendees. Four cases were hospitalized as a result,” health officials said.
A summer camp saw an outbreak where 13 campers tested positive for COVID-19. The camp has about 50 campers and 20 staff members. Officials said all staff members were vaccinated and no cases were identified among them. The campers are 11-14 years of age and their vaccination status is unknown.
Officials did not name the summer camp in the press release.
The state also identified 28 positive COVID-19 cases as having been associated with an outbreak in Provincetown, MA.
Health officials said 26 of those who tested positive traveled to Provincetown, and two had contact with a case that traveled to Provincetown in July. They added that 26 of the cases were fully vaccinated, and none of the cases were hospitalized.
“DPH reminds Connecticut residents that social gatherings with a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated should be outdoors. Indoor gatherings should include masks. Unvaccinated children are susceptible to COVID-19 and should get vaccinated before school starts,” a press release said.
Health officials went on to say that most hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 in Connecticut are among unvaccinated individuals.
(5) comments
Hospitalizations have risen... in this wave, they're in the neighborhood of 150. In the previous wave, they topped out below 1300. In the heat of the first wave, they nearly reached 2,000.
We had 65 people, including a band for a big Summer picnic on the 24th. Guess what? ZERO, ZILCH, NADA Covid cases.
https://news.yahoo.com/barack-obama-scales-back-60th-114401147.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
Meanwhile, Obama is planning a birthday party with about 700 people at his $15 million Marthas Vineyard mansion. I guess they're not worried about the covid nor the rise in tides from climate change.
Haha .. he "scaled back" his party from all the criticism.
