HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State health officials are reminding residents there’s still time to get their flu shot.
The Department of Public Health (DPH) said two people in the state have died from the virus this season, and 69 others have been hospitalized.
Officials say flu activity is increasing across the state but there’s still have time to get vaccinated.
DPH said anyone can be at risk of developing serious flu complications and exposing others. Flu vaccination can help reduce those risks:
- Anyone who gets the flu can pass it to someone at high risk of severe illness, including children younger than 6 months who are too young to get a flu vaccine.
- People at higher risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and people 65 years and older.
- Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.
There are many flu clinics being held around Connecticut. To see a full list of clinics, click here.
To see where you can get a flu shot any time, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.