(WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont says nursing homes will be subject to inspections starting on Monday.
This is as some of the COVID-19 recovery centers are starting to take residents from other homes.
They want to make sure the homes are following CDC guidelines such as, if they have the right signs posted, are they still allowing visitors, and does the staff have proper training.
“We do this on a regular basis. We’re going to intensely do it over the next 10 days to two weeks,” Lamont said.
Some nursing homes saw a visit from the Department of Public Health inspectors on Monday. DPH plants to visit all 215 nursing homes over the next two weeks, making sure they’re following CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
“We want to visit each and everyone one of the nursing homes; in terms of what they’re on sanitation and quarantining people and making sure they’re kept safe [and] get a first-hand look at PPE,” Lamont said.
Lamont says these visits are also to check on stockpiles of personal protective equipment and equipment to treat patients.
Roughly 40 percent of the 1,127 coronavirus related deaths have been nursing home residents and some nursing home employees say they don’t have enough equipment.
“We’ve got nursing home workers reporting to work in personal protective equipment that they have to make out of trash bags,” said Robert Baril, President of Service Employees International Union Local 1199.
SEIU Local 1199 shared an image on Facebook of an employee in New Have wearing a trash bag due to a shortage of gowns.
Lamont says the visits are intended to help, not punish nursing homes.
“Right now, let’s step in with support, no time to be pointing fingers,” Lamont said.
Also, on Monday, the state announced a 15 percent boost in Medicaid reimbursements phased in over two installments. The state will also give $400 a day for COVID-19 patients in non-COVID homes and $600 daily to homes taking COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals.
The state is also seeing its first COVID-19 recovery homes with facilities in Shelton and Bridgeport taking patients and one in Torrington opening on Tuesday. Homes in Manchester and North Haven also have consent orders.
Aside from the five homes that have consent orders, Lamont says the state is working with a handful of other homes that could soon solely be for COVID-19 patients.
