HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continue to rise, two more people in the state have died from complications linked to the flu.
The total number of deaths related to the flu so far this season has risen to 72, including one child, as of this week.
The flu continues to be widespread across the state.
A closer look at this week's flu statistics can be found here.
According to the latest report, 12,585 patients tested positive for influenza as of March 21, and 2,934 have been hospitalized.
The majority of the deaths, more than 45, are among people older than 65 years old. About 10 are between 25 and 49, and the rest are between 50 and 64. There was one pediatric death linked to the flu this season.
Health experts remind people that washing hands often is a great way to prevent the illness, in addition to getting a flu shot.
To find out where to get a flu vaccine, click here.
Flu season generally runs into late March.
Anyone who gets the flu can pass it to someone at high risk of severe illness, including children younger than 6 months who are too young to get a flu vaccine.
Health officials are reminding folks about what precautions to take to try to avoid getting sick:
• Cover your cough and wash your hands afterwards
• Wash hands frequently during the day with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available.
• Stay home if you are sick to avoid infecting others.
• Disinfects frequently touches surfaces in your home: counter tops, doorknobs, faucets.
